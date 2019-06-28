Competition underway to launch new businesses in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clothing and connections are two major elements of downtown Fresno business Root. The retail space sells local artisan and handmade goods and screen prints shirts. Their business launched in downtown Fresno almost four years ago.
Owner Cassey James says they received some help from the Create Here competition.
"When we moved back and found out about the plan shortly after, we saw it as a sign and it really just kind of kicked us into high gear and motivated us to do all the things we needed to do to open a business," said Cassey James of Root.
The Create Here competition put on by the Downtown Fresno Partnership is back and is currently taking applications.
"We put together a really great prize package and a ton of incentives to encourage people to go after their business dream and open their first new business downtown or expand and have a second location here in downtown," said Jordan Sanchez, Downtown Fresno foundation chair.
Downtown Fresno Foundation Chair Jordan Sanchez says the prizes include items like advertising and signage, all important to launching a business.
Sanchez says they would like to see something that has open hours for downtown patrons later in the evening.
"We're looking for restaurants, anywhere from a quick-service restaurant to a wine bar to an ice cream bar. There's also an ordering app that's included from Ordrslip that will allow their customers to order ahead." Jordan Sanchez, Downtown Fresno foundation chair
James says in the nearly four years Root been downtown, they've seen their business succeed.
They say the location is also a part of their lifestyle.
"The energy down here, the people down here. We just feel we belong here," James said.
And along Fulton Street, there is room for someone to succeed.
The Create Here competition is open until July 15. Downtown enthusiasts say they're excited to see ideas entrepreneurs will bring to our area.
If you are interested in applying click here.
Competition underway to launch new businesses in Downtown Fresno
BUSINESS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News