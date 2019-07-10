Domino's Pizza tests cashless stores in Australia

Domino's is testing out new stores that won't allow customers to pay for their pizza with cash.
Customers will use their smartphones credit cards, PayPal or gift cards to purchase their food. The payment method is currently at five locations in Australia.
Officials with the pizza chain claim it will cut lines in stores and reduce delivery wait times. They also say the move will help protect employees, as delivery drivers and stores won't carry cash.
