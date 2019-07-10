Business

Domino's Pizza tests cashless stores in Australia

(Shutterstock)

Domino's is testing out new stores that won't allow customers to pay for their pizza with cash.

Customers will use their smartphones credit cards, PayPal or gift cards to purchase their food. The payment method is currently at five locations in Australia.

Officials with the pizza chain claim it will cut lines in stores and reduce delivery wait times. They also say the move will help protect employees, as delivery drivers and stores won't carry cash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessfoodpizza
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News