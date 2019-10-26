business

Ed Dena opens new classic car shop in downtown Dinuba

By
DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley car dealer Ed Dena has opened a one of a kind store in downtown Dinuba.

Borderline Classics opens this weekend in the old feed and seed building on K Street.

Dena acquired the property earlier this year and converted it into a showroom for classic cars, all of which are for sale or consignment.

"Really we're kind of the only one in the Central Valley as far as open to the public and selling classic cars," Dena said. "We also store vehicles indoors for people. So indoor storage for cars, boats, trailers-anything that doesn't fit in your garage."

Borderline Classics also sells affordable, entry-level cars with zero percent financing.

Tomorrow they'll be having a classic car show with live music and barbeque.

More grand opening festivities will continue on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdinubaauto industrybusinesscommunityclassic cars
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Farmersville's first cannabis dispensary opens
California's oldest dairy ends operations after 125 years in business
Feminine products maker to designing more inclusive packaging
Congress grills Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over digital currency, political ads
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunfight between rival gangs on Highway 99 leaves at least 1 injured
Valley crews sent to SoCal to assist Tick Fire firefight
Farmersville's first cannabis dispensary opens
PG&E to shut off power to parts of Mariposa Co. on Saturday
Mom gives birth alone in living room with 911 on the phone
Flight attendant accuses Southwest of hiding restroom cameras
California's oldest dairy ends operations after 125 years in business
Show More
Circus bear attacks trainer in Russia: Video
'I want to change': Career criminal blurts out in court
Vaping illness cause still unknown, health officials have flu season concerns
DHS: No immigration enforcement on Calif. wildfire evacuees
Students learn social media safety at FUSD
More TOP STORIES News