Ed Dena opens new classic car shop in downtown Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley car dealer Ed Dena has opened a one of a kind store in downtown Dinuba.Borderline Classics opens this weekend in the old feed and seed building on K Street.Dena acquired the property earlier this year and converted it into a showroom for classic cars, all of which are for sale or consignment."Really we're kind of the only one in the Central Valley as far as open to the public and selling classic cars," Dena said. "We also store vehicles indoors for people. So indoor storage for cars, boats, trailers-anything that doesn't fit in your garage."Borderline Classics also sells affordable, entry-level cars with zero percent financing.Tomorrow they'll be having a classic car show with live music and barbeque.More grand opening festivities will continue on Sunday.