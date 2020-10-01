Business

H&M is closing 250 stores due to COVID-19

H&M is closing 250 stores next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, as people increasingly shop online.

The fast-fashion retailer has 5,000 stores worldwide, so Thursday's announcement accounts for 5% of its total store count.

"More and more customers started shopping online during the pandemic," following temporary store closures that, at its peak, totaled about 80% of its store count, H&M said in a statement Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Dunkin' to close 800 stores across US following pandemic sales decline

The Swedish retailer said its third quarter, which encompasses sales from June to August, recovered as time went on because of store reopenings and "strong and profitable" growth in online shopping. Still, September sales declined 5% compared to the same month a year ago.

"Although the challenges are far from over, we believe that the worst is behind us and we are well placed to come out of the crisis stronger," CEO Helena Helmersson said in release.

The coronavirus has accelerated the trend toward online shopping, which was already disrupting the retail industry and battering major chains before the pandemic hit. H&M rival Inditex, which owns Zara and other fast-fashion brands, said earlier this year it plans to close as many as 1,200 stores this year and next.

SEE ALSO: JCPenney expected to sell to Simon and Brookfield for $1.75B

H&M and Inditex aren't the only retailers feeling the pinch. American Eagle Outfitters and GameStop also recently announced plans to close hundreds of stores because of the rise of online shopping.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessh&mbusinessfashionu.s. & worldstore closingshopping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excess force confirmed by independent review regarding violent Fresno police arrest
Fresno Co. schools taking time to prepare for safe return to campus
Funding available for local farmers, businesses switching to 'green' machines
More businesses reopen as Fresno County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Fresno police searching for suspect in laundromat attack
Creek Fire: 309,033 acres burned, 5 more fighters injured
14-year-old boy killed in rollover crash in Los Banos, CHP says
Show More
5 cases of West Nile Virus reported in Tulare County, health officials say
Man wanted for Clovis crime overturns car while speeding in Fresno
Students write messages of love outside Clovis store after vandalism
White House ups bid in last-ditch stimulus talks with Congress
Newsom vetoes CA bill requiring ethnic studies
More TOP STORIES News