Lemoore City Council votes unanimously to move forward with licensing pot dispensary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Lemoore City Council will move forward with the process to license Lemoore's first marijuana dispensary.
The council voted unanimously to allow Valley Pure to rent the train depot building on 308 E Street from the city for the dispensary.
Several Lemoore residents were worried about the train depot's location to a nearby skate park and Splash Pad.
