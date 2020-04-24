small business

Massive cash infusion for Fresno, help for small businesses and renters could follow

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno got a huge cash infusion this week to help deal with the coronavirus crisis.

$92.7 million just went into Fresno's bank account, courtesy of the federal CARES Act, designed to help local governments through the crisis.

"Probably the single biggest check the city has received in one day," said Mayor Lee Brand.

The money comes with strings attached, but within hours, council member Esmeralda Soria saw a way to put the money to use.

She had already proposed the city find $1.5 million for community grants helping people make rent and buy food if they've lost income.

Her resolution would also add $1.5 million to the popular Save Our Small Businesses Program, which will announce about 100 forgivable loans Friday.

"The reality is that we received over 1,000 applications, so that's just 10% of businesses that applied and that qualified," said Soria. "The need is great. It is apparent. We have to do something."

But Mayor Lee Brand has spent 11 years in city government promoting cautious spending. He helped the city crawl out of a recession and build up a $35 million reserve fund for rainy days.

Now that we've reached a rainy day, he's advocating a wait-and-see approach to spending the federal stimulus cash.

"Making commitments now, unless I can be justified through this criteria for the CARES Act, would be really, in my opinion, very risky because we're gonna have to track every single dollar we have," he said.

He wants to save 80% of the stimulus money in case they can use it later to make up for lost revenue and fees, which they're already noticing after five weeks of a "shelter in place" order.

Right now, the CARES Act does not allow them to use the money that way.

Brand says he's not sure the city can use it for Soria's programs either.

The Treasury does say cities can spend the money on "second-order effects of the emergency, such as by providing economic support to those suffering from employment or business interruptions."

"So this is a qualified expense," Soria said. "We are trying to help the most vulnerable with this. In the scheme of things, it's pretty small, but I believe that we should step up and meet this moment and help families that are struggling day-to-day."

City council passed an amended version of Soria's resolution Thursday afternoon, which is just a first step, but she's hoping the city manager will identify a source of funding. Whether it's the CARES Act or not, the money will start flowing by early May.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnosmall businesslee brandstimulus fundsrenters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
Valley dairy hosting no-limit "dairy drive-thru" in Hanford
From props to face shields!
Molly Sims works out for a cause, gives advice for moms
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have deficiencies
Central California coronavirus cases
86-year-old Fresno man arrested for possessing child pornography
Clovis teen identified as driver killed in Highway 168 crash
Governor halts student loan payments for many for 90 days
Wednesday marks deadliest day for CA with 115 COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus pushes US unemployment to highest since Depression
Show More
Man's body found in shed in Huron, deputies say
Valley dairy hosting no-limit "dairy drive-thru" in Hanford
CA woman believed to be nation's first COVID-19 death was healthy, family says
Kori Muhammad convicted of murder for Fresno mass shooting
11 Fresno businesses cited for remaining open during shelter-in-place order
More TOP STORIES News