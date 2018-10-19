New Asian hot pot restaurant coming to River Park

We're learning more about one of the restaurants moving into the former World Sports Cafe in River Park.J-Pot, an Asian hot pot restaurant, will be moving in to part of the building in the coming months.It's expected to open around February.The owner and his family also own the Hino Oishi, Dai Bai Dang, and Lin's Fushion restaurants in Fresno.It's not yet known what restaurant will be moving into the second adjacent space at that location.Meanwhile Texas de Brazil is getting ready to open in the old Chevy's building.Officials say they plan to have a grand opening in the coming weeks.