Business

Pabst Blue Ribbon releases 'Hard Coffee' alcoholic beverage

PHILADELPHIA -- The next time you head to the liquor store you may see a familiar beer brand featuring a very unique flavor.

Pabst Blue Ribbon says they are jumping into the coffee game with their new vanilla-infused premium iced coffee.

The drink features Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and rich, creamy milk.

"Pabst Blue Ribbon has always been a brand that pushes boundaries and celebrates those who experiment and try new things. Hard Coffee is an opportunity for us to pioneer a delicious and fun new drink, and give America something unique. We hope everyone loves it as much as we do," said John Newhouse, brand manager at Pabst Blue Ribbon.

The 5 percent ABV drink comes in 11-ounce cans and is now available in limited test markets.

CLICK HERE to see if it's available near you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessconsumeralcoholcoffee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News