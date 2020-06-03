Table Mountain Casino to reopen Monday with new safety guidelines

Guests age 65 and older and/or anyone with underlying health issues should follow CDC/Government guidelines on attending group events

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Table Mountain Casino in Friant will reopen to the public with new safety measures in place on Monday, June 8, officials announced on Wednesday.The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council and the casino's Board of Directors say they are prepared to welcome back their guests and have placed new rules for keeping them and staff members safe.The casino will be open from 10 am to 2 am at 25% capacity to adhere to social distancing guidelines.Masks will be required to enter the casino, and guests will have their temperatures checked before entering. Roughly 250 new sanitizing stations will be added for customers and staff members to use.Officials say that only 650 guests will be allowed in the casino at a time, and they must be playing on the casino floor.All table games, like poker and bingo, will remain closed. Valet service will not be offered, nor will the casino's busing program.The casino will ban smoking inside and set up a designated area outside for those who wish to smoke.Below is a list of other guidelines set by Table Mountain Casino:Officials say its staff will be trained on social distancing protocols and a "Clean Team" will be designated to sanitze the casino during business hours.