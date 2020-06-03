table mountain casino

Table Mountain Casino to reopen Monday with new safety guidelines

Table Mountain Casino in Friant will reopen to the public with new safety measures in place on Monday, June 8.

FILE - KFSN-TV

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Table Mountain Casino in Friant will reopen to the public with new safety measures in place on Monday, June 8, officials announced on Wednesday.

The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council and the casino's Board of Directors say they are prepared to welcome back their guests and have placed new rules for keeping them and staff members safe.

The casino will be open from 10 am to 2 am at 25% capacity to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Masks will be required to enter the casino, and guests will have their temperatures checked before entering. Roughly 250 new sanitizing stations will be added for customers and staff members to use.

Officials say that only 650 guests will be allowed in the casino at a time, and they must be playing on the casino floor.

All table games, like poker and bingo, will remain closed. Valet service will not be offered, nor will the casino's busing program.

The casino will ban smoking inside and set up a designated area outside for those who wish to smoke.

Below is a list of other guidelines set by Table Mountain Casino:

  • Guests age 65 and older and/or anyone with underlying health issues should follow CDC/Government guidelines on attending group events
  • Club Cards are required for entry (Hosts will be available in the queue for sign-ups and reprints of Club Cards)
  • Food and Beverage: Eagles Landing Restaurant and the Mountain Feast Buffet will be closed until further notice
  • TM Café will be open with a limited menu and all orders will be served in to-go containers
  • The Mountain Feast Buffet will be utilized as a seating area to eat with a social distancing set up
  • Plexiglass has been installed at our Club Hosts "Help Stations" and at our Casino cages


    • Officials say its staff will be trained on social distancing protocols and a "Clean Team" will be designated to sanitze the casino during business hours.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    businessfresno countycasinobusinesstable mountain casinocoronavirus
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    TABLE MOUNTAIN CASINO
    Table Mountain Rancheria Tribe considers relocating
    Woman dies in fatal crash involving a tour bus in Dos Palos
    Man shot in face with BB gun at Table Mountain Casino, authorities say
    Man shot in face with BB gun at Table Mountain Casino, authorities say
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Hundreds gather for peaceful protests in the North Valley
    22 shots fired at southeast Fresno home, police say
    Central California coronavirus cases
    Merced man left heartbroken after motorcycle gifted by late wife is stolen
    6 displaced after fire at east central Fresno home
    George Floyd protests: Nation's streets calmest in days
    Community unites against rumors of violence at Fresno shopping center
    Show More
    No help? Dozens hit brick walls on path to California unemployment assistance
    2020 Central CA Women's Conference canceled due to COVID-19
    'Dad changed the world': Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out
    Parents trying to find ways to explain protests after George Floyd's death
    Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death
    More TOP STORIES News