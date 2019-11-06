Traffic is backing up on Blackstone and Shields. Blame a chicken sandwich.

The Popeyes at Blackstone and Shields in North Fresno had a very long line of cars around lunchtime on Wednesday. Some customers tell Action News they waited over an hour to get their hands on the signature chicken sandwich. The restaurant just put the sandwich back on the menu this past Sunday after it sold out nationwide back in August.
Nationwide, there's been massive crowds at any Popeyes location to get the chicken sandwich. However, one Fresno resident says she's found a helpful hack to beat the lines.
"It's really hard," says Nikita Franks. "I mean, we tried every Popeyes but there's always a sign that says 'sold out, sorry.' But we were able to order it online and come pick it up", Franks says.
Only a very limited number of Popeyes locations are allowing online orders for the chicken sandwich.
In the Fresno area, according to the restaurant's website, these locations offer online ordering:
- 3004 Blackstone Avenue
- 5135 North Cedar
- 5227 East Kings Canyon Road
- 4416 West Shaw Avenue
In Visalia:
- 3507 West Noble Avenue
In Merced:
- 1445 Martin Luther King Jr. Way