Valley Grown: explore the many facets of Central California's Ag culture

By Tim Sarquis
From luffa sponges to street tacos with fresh peaches, California's Central Valley is home to some of the world's best produce and products.

ABC30's 30-minute agriculture-focused special, Valley Grown, explores the many facets of California's ag culture, such as what it takes to harvest almonds (the state's number two crop) and how the Tulare County Sheriff's Office is training it's inmates to farm, giving them a true farm to table experience.

Valley Grown airs Saturday, November 30 at 8:30pm.

ABC30 thanks its partners below for sponsoring Valley Grown:
