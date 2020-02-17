Cab driver's quick thinking saves 92-year-old woman from $25K scam near Sacramento

A cab driver near Sacramento is being called a hero for going out of his way to help a 92-year-old passenger he suspected was being scammed out of $25,000.

Rajbir Singh says he knew something wasn't right when the woman asked for a ride to the bank to withdraw the large amount of cash in order to settle a debt with the IRS.

Singh made several attempts to convince the woman that she was being scammed, according to police in Roseville, but "she didn't believe him."

After pleading with the passenger, Singh got her to agree to stop by the police department where he informed officers about the situation. Officers were able to convince her that she was indeed being scammed.

The driver was thanked by authorities with a $50 gift card.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
irsscam targeting seniorsscamcab drivers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News