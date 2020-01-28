New Fresno restaurant Cajun Crackin' offers seafood meals cooked southern style

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new place to enjoy a fresh seafood meal... southern style.Cajun Crackin' just opened its doors at the old Hooters restaurant location in River Park.The menu features seafood in a bag - where you choose from a variety of options including shrimp, crabs, mussels and oysters.Then you choose add-ons and your seasoning.The food is served up hot on your table and you dig in.The store manager says you don't have to love seafood to enjoy the experience."The main thing that we're really trying to go for is the environment. We do have some things that aren't all seafood. For some of the people who are not big seafood fans, we have chicken strips, fries, burgers," said manager Chris Cravens.Cajun Crackin' is open all seven days. From Monday through Friday, hours are 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.On weekends, the hours are noon until 10.