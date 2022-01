FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small procession accompanied a fallen firefighter back to the Central Valley on Monday.CAL FIRE Captain Chris Moyle died unexpectedly while off-duty on January 7.Firefighters with CAL FIRE, the city of Fresno, Fresno County, Madera County and the city of Madera attended the procession.Fire Captain Moyle was escorted from San Luis Obispo to a funeral home in downtown Fresno.CAL FIRE says there will be more information about a service in the coming days.