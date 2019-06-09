CAL FIRE captain killed in Merced County crash

We are saddened to report the passing of Fire Captain Stacy Hamilton. Captain Hamilton was assigned to the Columbia Air Attack Base and was an extremely talented Air Tactical Group Supervisor, a great friend, mentor, and person. He is survived by his wife and two sons. pic.twitter.com/H5968EDdXr — CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) June 8, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A CAL FIRE captain died in a Merced County crash Saturday morning.Merced California Highway Patrol officers say a vehicle veered off Snelling Road near La Paloma Road at around 2:30 a.m.CAL FIRE officials say Auberry native and Fire Captain Stacy Hamilton was alone inside the vehicle and wearing a seat belt when his vehicle went off the road and flipped over.The 49-year-old died at the scene.Hamilton was a captain at its Tuolumne Calaveras Unit. He is survived by his wife and two sons, Ian, 18, and Logan 15.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement on Hamilton's death, "On behalf of all Californians, Jennifer and I extend our condolences to Captain Stacy Hamilton's family, friends and colleagues in this difficult time. It's the work of brave firefighters like Stacy that keeps our communities safe and we are deeply grateful for his service."