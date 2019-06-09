fatal crash

CAL FIRE captain killed in Merced County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A CAL FIRE captain died in a Merced County crash Saturday morning.

Merced California Highway Patrol officers say a vehicle veered off Snelling Road near La Paloma Road at around 2:30 a.m.

CAL FIRE officials say Auberry native and Fire Captain Stacy Hamilton was alone inside the vehicle and wearing a seat belt when his vehicle went off the road and flipped over.

The 49-year-old died at the scene.

Hamilton was a captain at its Tuolumne Calaveras Unit. He is survived by his wife and two sons, Ian, 18, and Logan 15.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.



Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement on Hamilton's death, "On behalf of all Californians, Jennifer and I extend our condolences to Captain Stacy Hamilton's family, friends and colleagues in this difficult time. It's the work of brave firefighters like Stacy that keeps our communities safe and we are deeply grateful for his service."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countyfatal crashcal fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 168
Surveillance video captures wife shield husband before deadly crash
New video of crash, DUI suspect pleads not guilty to killing a Fresno father
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News