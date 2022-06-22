weather

Thunderstorms could hit Valley this week, CAL FIRE braces for wildfires

With temperatures rising and the chances of a storm in the forecast, firefighters say they can never be too prepared.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Thunderstorms could hit Valley soon, CAL FIRE braces for wildfires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- High heat and dry conditions bring fears of fire.

The potential for thunderstorms producing dry lightning this week have Valley firefighters preparing to put out any wildfires that might spark.

A strike team is in Coalinga, which has the potential to get hit with dry lightning on Wednesday and Thursday.

The team is made up of about 30 firefighters from two different CAL FIRE units.

"With the opportunity for dry lightning to present itself, we have to have the resources there and available to respond to help us mitigate any fire that may start," said Dan Urias with CAL FIRE.

30 to 35 firefighters from around the state will be stationed there for the next few nights - it's where CAL FIRE has determined the risk is greatest.

"The Coalinga area is littered with areas of dry grass, brush that is in critical fuel moisture levels," said Urias.

Just two years ago, the dry grass in the Coalinga area contributed to two fires - the Mineral Fire in July of 2020 and the Hills Fire in August of 2020.

"Something as simple as a dry lightning start could spell disaster for the communities in the Coalinga area," said Urias.

That's why this strike team was assembled of firefighters from the Merced, Mariposa, Madera and Tuolumne-Calaveras Units.

With temperatures rising and the chances of a storm in the forecast, firefighters say they can never be too prepared.

"In the Fresno-Kings unit, we have nine wildland fire stations with 13 engines ever ready for any potential fire threat in Fresno County," said Urias.

As summer goes on, CAL FIRE will move similar strike teams to different parts of the state as they anticipate increased fire risk.

CAL FIRE says without this strike team, if a fire did spark in Coalinga this week, it could take upwards of an hour to get the additional fire crews needed to fight the flames.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnothunderstormcalifornia wildfiresweatherwildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: The Heat Is Here
Tips to conserve energy during the scorching Valley summer
Yellowstone River flooding is a 1 in 500-year event, officials say
First responders urge public to learn hands-only CPR
TOP STORIES
'It was like hell': Fresno woman exposes 'secrets' of notorious prison
Tips to conserve energy during the scorching Valley summer
Fresno man sexually assaulted women experiencing homelessness: Police
Unable to escape, 62-year-old man dies in Corcoran fire
Ex-gas station manager raises $24K to undo 69 cents-a-gallon mishap
Valley Animal Center seeing rise in pets being returned to shelter
Biden signs off on hefty pay raise for federal firefighters
Show More
Jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Historic Fresno building transformed into 'entrepreneurial playground'
Tulare County library offering unique bilingual reading club
Fresno County's Child Welfare Services gets new building
Fresno organization donates skateboards to Native American youth
More TOP STORIES News