MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- CALFIRE crews are battling a 15-acre wildfire in Mariposa County.

The flames broke out just after 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Indian Gulch Road and McCay Road in the Cathays Valley.

On CALFIRE's website, they note forward spread has been stopped.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

