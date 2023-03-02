Parts of California now drought-free after back-to-back storms drench state, report shows

Is California still in a drought? The latest drought reports show the recent back-to-back storms have improved drought conditions.

Many parts of the Central Valley are now categorized as "abnormally dry" - one step away from eliminating drought conditions.

FRESNO, Calif. -- The historic string of storms that drenched the state this year had many wondering whether California's drought could soon be over.

According to a report released Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor says some parts of the state are now drought-free. That includes portions of California's central coast and valley.

The report reflects the rain that was received through Tuesday of this week.

At the end of last year, the U.S. Drought Monitor included "extreme" drought portions of the state, as seen in red on the map below:

That level of drought has now been eliminated. In January, about 35% of California fell into that category.

Despite the large reduction in drought intensity, experts caution that parts of the state still remain in the "severe" or "moderate" categories of drought.

The recent storms have actually filled many of the state's reservoirs, which could even overflow once all of the snow melts. Officials say the drought conditions across the state are improving and the water supply is looking much more promising than a month ago.

"This is big," said Paul Pastelok with AccuWeather. "This is big on how much we've gotten hit."

The state's major reservoirs are located in Northern California, which is where most of the rain and snow has fallen.

As of midnight Monday, Shasta Lake is up to 84% of its historical average, compared to 57% at the beginning of January.

Oroville is higher than its historical average at 116%, up from 71%.

"Keep in mind, there is a healthy snowpack sitting just upstream of those reservoirs, and so as we start seeing the warmer temperatures come during the spring time, we're hoping to see a lot of that runoff make it into those reservoirs," said Demetri Polyzos with the Metropolitan Water District.

So what happens next? Well, it all depends on Mother Nature. Once the snowpack starts melting, the reservoirs could overflow.

"We're going to start to see these reservoirs, which nine of them are already filled from the rain water, so then you add on snow melt and we may have some problems with that as far as flooding goes," said Pastelok.

MWD expects some of the reservoirs up north will release water.

It hopes to capture as much of that water as it can.