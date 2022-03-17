gas prices

Gas prices impact Tulare family struggling to visit sick newborn at Bay Area hospital

Davy the youngest of three sons was born with a condition requiring life-saving surgery to allow him to breathe.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

CA family spends $300 in gas to visit newborn at hospital

SAN FRANCISCO -- Soaring gas prices are taking a toll on families with critically sick children, who are traveling to and from Bay Area hospitals.

"It's really hard, but I've got to be strong for all of us," Tinisha Dominguez, who's spending her days and nights with her newborn son, Davy at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Davy, the youngest of three sons was born with a condition requiring life-saving surgery to allow him to breathe.

"They cut the jaw and put metal plates and rods and then after the surgery, they would distract it for twelve days to bring his jaw forward," said Dominguez, noting the surgery a success, but the road to recovery will be long.

RELATED: Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?

Dominguez is hundreds of miles away from her family with her husband making the three-and-a-half-hour drive from Tulare when he can, but money is tight.

"My husband does come back and forth when he can. It is hard due to the gas prices," she said, adding a round trip is now costing the family more than $300.

A nonprofit's been helping out with gas money, but the executive director says gas prices are making it tough.

"We are nowhere near being able to meet the demand for gas at the moment," said Sara Alexander, Executive Director, Bay Area There with Care.

There With Care helps families with critically ill children who are struggling financially; providing everything from care packages to gas cards.

VIDEO: Name brand or generic? What to know about buying cheaper gas amid soaring fuel prices
EMBED More News Videos

As California gas prices continue to soar, experts share what you need to know about using the cheaper gas stations.



"Knowing that they're having to choose between paying rent, getting food on their table, or filling their gas tanks, I mean that's a tremendous amount of stress on families with a sick child," said Alexander.

And it's turned into a lot of stress for the nonprofit as it tries to keep up.

"Previously, we were helping families with $25 to $50 worth of gas and now knowing that a tank of gas can cost more than $100 we recognize there's so much more we can do," said Alexander, asking those who can to donate by going to their website.

"Whatever they can give in any amount or whatever it is really it does make it a difference," said Dominguez, who plans to eventually give back to other families struggling with sick children.

"Once we're home and settled, my greatest hope is to give back," she said. "To give back to everyone who's given to us."

In the meantime, she'll be by her son's side. Anxiously awaiting the day she gets to take Davy home.

"I'm just waiting for the day for us all to be together again."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscotularechildren's healthbuilding a better bay areachildreneconomymoneygas priceshospitaloilu.s. & worlducsf
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
NC gas station lowers price to $2.25 a gallon to help community
High gas prices impacting travel for Valley school districts
California Democrats shoot down gas tax pause
Gas price relief? Record prices driving debate in California
TOP STORIES
Valley performer speaks out after being shot multiple times
Fresno Pacific's off-campus pride club calls for campus inclusion
Funding approved to widen deadly stretch of Highway 41
Recent wave of EDD fraud impacts Valley mother
Man stabbed in fight over parking spot in Madera, police say
St. Agnes Medical Center remembering start of the pandemic
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
Show More
Search for electric vehicles increases amid high gas prices
Clovis architect firm aims to provide housing for farmworkers
UC Merced students voicing concerns over dining hall food
Many agriculture jobs at risk amid drought in Central California
PD: 1 arrested in connection to shooting outside River Park restaurant
More TOP STORIES News