California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect: VIDEO

BAY POINT, Calif. -- A clerk shot and killed a robbery suspect after he was pistol-whipped at a grocery store in Bay Point, California, on Sunday night.Surveillance video shows the suspect hit the clerk before grabbing cash in the register at Kam's Market. As the suspect placed the money into a box, the clerk reached for a gun in a drawer.Deputies say a second robber is still on the run.The clerk, who is a military veteran, is expected to be OK.