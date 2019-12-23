California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect: VIDEO

By
BAY POINT, Calif. -- A clerk shot and killed a robbery suspect after he was pistol-whipped at a grocery store in Bay Point, California, on Sunday night.

Surveillance video shows the suspect hit the clerk before grabbing cash in the register at Kam's Market. As the suspect placed the money into a box, the clerk reached for a gun in a drawer.

Deputies say a second robber is still on the run.

The clerk, who is a military veteran, is expected to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal shootingrobberyshootingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home
Vigil held for man killed by party crasher in Fresno County
1 killed on Hwy 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong-way driver on Highway 180
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Show More
Hallmark recalls candles over fire and laceration concerns
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
Central Fresno shooting injures man, damages apartment buildings
Surfer bitten by shark off California coast
More TOP STORIES News