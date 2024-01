Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake closed due to snow

The California Highway Patrol says Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake is closed due to multiple vehicles stuck in the snow.

The California Highway Patrol says Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake is closed due to multiple vehicles stuck in the snow.

The California Highway Patrol says Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake is closed due to multiple vehicles stuck in the snow.

The California Highway Patrol says Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake is closed due to multiple vehicles stuck in the snow.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake is closed.

The CHP announced the closure at 7 p.m. Saturday on X, previously known as Twitter.

Officers say the highway is closed due to multiple vehicles stuck in the snow.

Drivers are advised to not travel in the area for the next several hours or until Caltrans deems it safe to do so.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.