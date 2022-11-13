Three hospitalized after suspected DUI crash north of Firebaugh

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a suspected DUI crash north of Firebaugh.

The CHP received a call for a three-vehicle crash on Highway 33 near Hudson Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined a woman heading southbound on Highway 33 veered off of the road, onto the righthand shoulder and then overcorrected into oncoming traffic.

She collided head-on into a vehicle with a man, woman and child inside.

The woman who overcorrected was taken to the hospital with major injuries. She's under investigation for driving under the influence.

The man and woman in the other vehicle were both taken to the hospital with major injuries. The juvenile had minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

An additional vehicle collided into the two vehicles shortly after the crash, but that driver was not injured.

Highway 33 was temporarily closed in both directions as CHP investigated the crash.