California Highway Patrol Officers were called out to Highway 198 and Road 196 just north of Exeter just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Man dies following rollover crash in Exeter

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The driver involved in a rollover crash in Tulare County has died.

California Highway Patrol Officers were called out to Highway 198 and Road 196 just north of Exeter just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the car rolled over multiple times and the driver was ejected.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

It's unknown what caused the crash.