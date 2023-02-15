3 people killed in multi-car crash in Merced County Tuesday afternoon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are dead following a multi-car crash Tuesday afternoon in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol says just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Merced Communications Center received calls of a crash involving multiple cars along Highway 152 near Hilldale Avenue.

Investigators determined that 21-year-old Aaron Lam of Long Beach was traveling east when he lost control of his Mercedes E320, causing it to overturn and roll to the other side of the road.

His car would land on top of a Toyota Tacoma traveling west, killing the driver and two other passengers inside.

Lam suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Doctor's Hospital in Modesto.

A third car with two people was hit by the debris from both Lam's Mercedes and the Tacoma. Officers say they were not injured.

The identities of the people in the Toyota Tacoma have not been released.