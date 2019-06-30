California man arrested in freeway shooting that left 1 dead

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A suspect has been arrested in a freeway shooting north of Green Valley that left one woman dead and a man and his baby daughter injured.Tucson police say 21-year-old Mateo Zavala of Santa Ana, California was taken into custody Saturday night.He's been booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and endangerment.It was unclear Sunday if Zavala has a lawyer yet.Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the shooting on Interstate 19.Authorities identified the woman who died as 25-year-old Marilynn Patricia Pacheco of Tucson.They say Zavala and Pacheco knew each other, but didn't elaborate.Pacheco's relationship to the 25-year-old man and 3-year-old girl in the car with her also remains unclear.Police also haven't released their names.