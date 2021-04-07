Nurses concerned about CA relaxing COVID restrictions too soon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Nurses Association is warning that it's still too soon to relax COVID-19 restrictions.As more businesses open and more people gather, frontline healthcare workers are urging everyone to continue wearing masks.The association says it's concerned that opening too soon could mean another spike in cases, especially after the Easter holiday."Cases are generally going down, but we are still seeing people coming into our facilities sick with COVID. Our nurses are getting a bit of reprieve and not slammed with surge, but we are not out of the safe zone," said Stephanie Roberson with the California Nurses Association.The Nurses Association says COVID cases in the health care field have increased.Right now, there are more than 103,000 health care workers in California who are currently COVID positive.