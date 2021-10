California recall election: Where you can go to vote in the Central Valley

FRESNO COUNTY

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's day to vote in the recall election has arrived. Voters are set to decide whether Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom should remain in office.On Election Day, all voting centers in the state will be open from 7 am to 8 pm and all ballot boxes will be open through 8 pm.Here is a list of locations in different counties across the Central Valley.There are 25 vote centers in Fresno County. You can find their locations here There are 38 polling locations and 12 ballot drop box locations in Tulare County. To see their locations, click here There are 13 vote centers and 9 drop boxes in Merced County. To find their locations, click here There are seven vote centers open and five ballot boxes. To see their locations, click here and scroll to the end.There are 6 voting centers in Kings County and 10 ballot drop box locations.To see their locations, click here There are 4 voting centers in Mariposa County.Click here for voting center locations.Click here for ballot box locations and to see hours they are open.