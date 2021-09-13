California governor recall

California recall election: Where you can go to vote in the Central Valley

On Election Day, all voting centers in the state will be open from 7 am to 8 pm and all ballot boxes will be open through 8 pm.
EMBED <>More Videos

CA recall election: Where you can go to vote in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's day to vote in the recall election has arrived. Voters are set to decide whether Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom should remain in office.

RELATED: Election Day: Newsom facing recall as voters hit the polls

On Election Day, all voting centers in the state will be open from 7 am to 8 pm and all ballot boxes will be open through 8 pm.

Here is a list of locations in different counties across the Central Valley.

FRESNO COUNTY


There are 25 vote centers in Fresno County. You can find their locations here.

TULARE COUNTY


There are 38 polling locations and 12 ballot drop box locations in Tulare County. To see their locations, click here.

MERCED COUNTY


There are 13 vote centers and 9 drop boxes in Merced County. To find their locations, click here.

MADERA COUNTY


There are seven vote centers open and five ballot boxes. To see their locations, click here and scroll to the end.

RELATED: California recall election: How many ballots have been returned in your county?

KINGS COUNTY


There are 6 voting centers in Kings County and 10 ballot drop box locations.

To see their locations, click here.

MARIPOSA COUNTY


There are 4 voting centers in Mariposa County.

Click here for voting center locations.

Click here for ballot box locations and to see hours they are open.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnofresno countytulare countymariposa countymadera countymerced countykings countyvoter informationgavin newsomvotingelection daycalifornia governor recallelectionpolitics
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RECALL
18,000 in Fresno Co. voted in-person Tuesday, voters divided on recall
Central Valley voters deeply split over CA Gov. recall effort
Few voting issues reported with California recall election
Positive results on COVID handling helped Newsom, exit poll shows
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News