California Republican Party to discuss possible censure of Hanford's David Valadao

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Republican Party is holding a virtual state convention this weekend -- and they have plenty to talk about online.The agenda includes a possible censure of Hanford Congressman David Valadao for voting to impeach President Trump.Talk will also center on ousting Governor Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election -- if it qualifies for the ballot.Declared candidates for Governor, Kevin Faulconer and John Cox, will also try to convince fellow Republicans that they should get behind their respective campaigns and present a unified front to challenge Newsom in the possible recall, instead of splitting the GOP vote.