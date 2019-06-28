CA State Assembly passes Crown Act, bill that protects against hair discrimination

SACRAMENTO -- The California State Assembly unanimously passed a bill that protects against discrimination of employees and students based on their hairstyles.The Crown Act outlaws policies that target primarily African-Americans."For years there have been too many cases of black employees and applicants denied employment or promotion and even terminated because of the way they choose to wear their hair," said Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager-Dove.The Crown Act has already passed the State Senate.Earlier this year, New York City banned policies that penalize black people based on their natural hair and hairstyles.