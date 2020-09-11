Inmate dies after being attacked by cellmate at Corcoran prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after authorities say an inmate was killed at the California State Prison in Corcoran on Thursday night.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said 44-year-old Adrian Rodriguez died after being attacked by his cellmate, 29-year-old Daniel Santo, around 8:15 p.m.Correctional officers pepper-sprayed Santos to stop the fight, officials said. Medical workers tried to treat Rodriguez for his injuries, but he died.Investigators say Rodriguez's death has been ruled a homicide and Santos is the prime suspect. An official cause of death still needs to be determined by the Kings County Coroner's Office.The CDCR said Rodriguez was serving time for evading a police officer and assaulting another prisoner while incarcerated. Santos is serving seven years for firing at an occupied vehicle.