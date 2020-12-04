Who will enforce California's new regional stay-at-home order?

The governor said much of the enforcement would remain at the local level.
In Fresno County, Sheriff Margaret Mims said Thursday the department would prioritize its resources to respond to calls about crime.
"We will not be enforcing the stay-at-home order. We were told by OES (Governor's Office of Emergency Services), they will continue to use state agencies to enforce these orders," Mims said.
RELATED: Local restaurants brace for new state stay-at-home order
Gov. Newsom confirmed there would be consequences for counties that defy or do not enforce the restrictions, saying the state would redirect COVID-specific dollars to other parts of the state.
On the state level, the Alcoholic Beverage Control said it would continue enforcing violations just as it has been since the start of the pandemic.
The ABC said while it prefers promoting awareness and education about the rules, the agency will "take enforcement action for egregious violations."
RELATED: Central Valley likely to be under Newsom's new stay-at-home order in next few days