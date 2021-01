Who will enforce California's new regional stay-at-home order?

EMBED >More News Videos On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom presented details of a new stay-at-home order that is expected to impact the Central Valley soon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order for California , questions about who will enforce the new order remain.The governor said much of the enforcement would remain at the local level.In Fresno County, Sheriff Margaret Mims said Thursday the department would prioritize its resources to respond to calls about crime."We will not be enforcing the stay-at-home order. We were told by OES (Governor's Office of Emergency Services), they will continue to use state agencies to enforce these orders," Mims said.Gov. Newsom confirmed there would be consequences for counties that defy or do not enforce the restrictions, saying the state would redirect COVID-specific dollars to other parts of the state.On the state level, the Alcoholic Beverage Control said it would continue enforcing violations just as it has been since the start of the pandemic.The ABC said while it prefers promoting awareness and education about the rules, the agency will "take enforcement action for egregious violations."