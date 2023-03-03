WATCH LIVE

taxes

California extending state tax filing, payment due dates for those impacted by storms

Friday, March 3, 2023 5:25PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California is extending the state tax filing and payment due dates to October 16 for those impacted by winter storms over the course of the last several months.

Newsom says the state is taking swift action to help Californians get back on their feet.

Last month, Governor Newsom announced tax relief for storm recovery, giving people the ability to claim a deduction for disaster loss and extending certain filing deadlines.

This move aligns California with the Biden Administration, which announced that the IRS extended various due dates until October 16, as well.

