California wildfires

California wildfires destroy some key fire lookouts within forests

EMBED <>More Videos

California wildfires destroy some key fire lookouts within forests

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wildfires have destroyed more than one million acres across the state of California this year.

Several historical monuments have been lost to the flames, and forest officials say key fire lookouts have also burned down.

The Windy Fire destroyed the Mule Peak lookout last month.

It was built in the Sequoia National Monument area back in 1935.

It's the second consecutive year the Sequoia National Forest lost a fire lookout.

The Jordan Peak lookout was destroyed by the SQF Complex fire a year ago.

Forest officials say these locations are an important tool in keeping the area safe, but they're also a big draw for thousands of visitors.

"Lookouts are a destination for people visiting the forest because there's a lot of history and nostalgia in visiting the lookouts. When they're staffed those people are ambassadors to the public," said Eric LaPrice, district ranger for the western divide.

The National Forest Service has closed Buck Rock for the fire season, and the wooden lookout cabin was wrapped in fire-retardant material to protect it.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacalifornia wildfiressequoia national forestsequoia national parkwildfirecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
Thousands of giant sequoias killed in CA wildfires
CAL FIRE chief retiring after historic wildfire seasons
30 students graduate Central Valley Forestry Corps
Rain, snow help firefighters on front line of KNP Complex
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News