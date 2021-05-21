safety

Vote on California workplace safety changes to be held on June 3

Cal/OSHA is concerned about workplace hazards posed by COVID after the state fully reopens.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vote on CA workplace safety changes to be held on June 3

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- COVID safety precautions are in place to help keep infection rates down at many businesses.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings.

But Governor Newsom won't lift California's mask mandate until June 15th.

The lack of alignment had several groups urging Cal/OSHA to postpone a vote on any workplace safety changes.

"It simply is not possible for the agency and the board to promulgate and approve regulations and amendments quickly enough to adjust to the constantly evolving pandemic," says Bryan Little with the California Farm Bureau.

Cal/OSHA is concerned about workplace hazards posed by COVID after the state fully reopens.

One change would allow employees to work in close quarters if they wore N95 masks.



But many groups requested the board delay the vote over any masking and ventilation changes.

"Lifting these requirements may be putting workers at risk and result in new workplace outbreaks and maybe rising cases in the community and maybe increased new variants as a result of that," says Laura Stock with the Labor Occupational Health Program.

Other speakers said with roughly half of all Californians vaccinated, workplaces will continue to pose a risk, especially to those who have not had their shots.

Ultimately the Cal/OSHA Board decided to postpone a vote until June 3rd to decide if any COVID safety revisions need to be made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetyhealthface maskcal oshaworkplacecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAFETY
Big Fresno Fair to return with health and safety protocols in place
Tornado watch vs warning: What's the difference?
COVID outbreaks in CA workplaces more than doubled between June, July
Sanger police get new cameras to help with fighting crime
TOP STORIES
Driver plows into crowd eating at Fresno taco truck, runs away
1 killed, 4 injured in Fresno County crash
Livestock auctions begin at Big Fresno Fair
PG&E warns of possible power shutoff for 44K customers on Monday
Some evacuation orders lifted as KNP Complex Fire containment grows
Infertility community comes together for Walk of Hope in Clovis
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
Show More
Video shows officers race through Brooklyn to save 1-year-old's life
DA: Mom of teen killed by Fresno PD used settlement to fund gang
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center bringing back annual pumpkin patch
Police identify 2 killed in Clovis murder-suicide
Family says daughter's 2nd-grade teacher ripped hijab off her head
More TOP STORIES News