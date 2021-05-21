Vote on California workplace safety changes to be held on June 3

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- COVID safety precautions are in place to help keep infection rates down at many businesses.The CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings.But Governor Newsom won't lift California's mask mandate until June 15th.The lack of alignment had several groups urging Cal/OSHA to postpone a vote on any workplace safety changes."It simply is not possible for the agency and the board to promulgate and approve regulations and amendments quickly enough to adjust to the constantly evolving pandemic," says Bryan Little with the California Farm Bureau.Cal/OSHA is concerned about workplace hazards posed by COVID after the state fully reopens.One change would allow employees to work in close quarters if they wore N95 masks.But many groups requested the board delay the vote over any masking and ventilation changes."Lifting these requirements may be putting workers at risk and result in new workplace outbreaks and maybe rising cases in the community and maybe increased new variants as a result of that," says Laura Stock with the Labor Occupational Health Program.Other speakers said with roughly half of all Californians vaccinated, workplaces will continue to pose a risk, especially to those who have not had their shots.Ultimately the Cal/OSHA Board decided to postpone a vote until June 3rd to decide if any COVID safety revisions need to be made.