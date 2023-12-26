NFL standout Camryn Bynum giving back to Filipino families

Camryn Bynum's impressive play on the football field is matched by his humanitarian efforts off the field.

His foundation raises money for needy families in the Philippines.

"The money that we raise can get somebody more electricity. Some people need clean water. Just little things like that that we take for granted out here. But that can change somebody's life out in the Philippines," said Bynum, a safety with the Minnesota Vikings.

"Just because I know that in the NFL, we have a platform and we have a lot of eyes looking at us. So I wanted to do something positive with that platform, and it's always been a part of my heart and always been something that's a part of me, just because it's my mom's side of the family. So I love representing everything that I am."

Bynum's first visit to the Philippines in 2021 was life-altering.

He met and married his wife Lalaine there.

"What really changed me was doing the outreaches and seeing the families that were in need but seeing how happy they were with the little that they had when they're fresh out of a typhoon," said Bynum.

Bynum is one of four NFL players to sport the US and Philippine flags on his helmet this season.

"To be able to do that with the Philippines, and represent America also with the American flag, but also my mom's side of the family in the Philippines. So being able to do that, and just people seeing that on TV. And you, you just realize, like, I think back when Manny Pacquiao was fighting, and how much pride that gave us all as Filipinos and I'm able to be that for people," he explained.

