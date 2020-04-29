Parade held for Madera tint shop owner who beat cancer

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera tint shop owner has beaten cancer, and his family and friends made sure to still celebrate him in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.Jose Flores is the owner of Joe's Mobile Tint and built the tint shop last year.On the same day of his grand opening, Flores suffered a medical emergency, where it was discovered he had Hodgkins Lymphoma.Flores began treatment on November 1, 2019, and he was able to ring the bell on Tuesday for being in remission after six months and six rounds of chemotherapy.His wife, Carmen, says he is excited to get regain his strength and get back to helping the Central Valley, which he has done since 2002. Jose is thankful for his employees keeping the business running while he took time off.Carmen organized a parade for Jose outside of the cCare Cancer Center in Fresno and at his tint shop back in Madera. She says Jose liked to go to his tint shop after finishing a round of chemotherapy.