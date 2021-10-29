FDA issues warning about THC-infused snacks that look like candy

The FDA is issuing a new warning for parents as families get ready for trick-or-treating this weekend.Kids are getting into candies and snacks packaged to look like candy, but officials say the treats can cause a high similar to marijuana.They're made with a compound called Delta-8 THC, which can be found in the cannabis plant.The FDA says it can cause reactions ranging from vomiting to hallucinations.No Delta-8 products are FDA approved.The FDA says it's working with federal and state partners to try to address concerns related to Delta-8.They're reminding everyone to double-check the packaging on your child's candy before they eat it.