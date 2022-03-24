lawsuit

Judge denies cannabis business's lawsuit against Fresno, licensing can resume

Perfect Union had claimed the application process was far from perfect before their motion was denied.
EMBED <>More Videos

Judge denies cannabis business's lawsuit against Fresno, licensing can resume

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cannabis licensing can resume in Fresno after a judge denied an applicant's lawsuit against the city.

Perfect Union planned to turn a former children's dance studio on Minarets just off Blackstone Avenue into a cannabis retail business.

RELATED: New lawsuit could put Fresno cannabis businesses on hold

It was one of nearly 100 applicants for licenses from the city of Fresno but was left out when that number was cut to 21.

Perfect Union had claimed the application process was far from perfect before their motion was denied.

RELATED: 2 cannabis businesses overcome appeals, but Fresno City Council rejects Chinatown dispensary

The city has awarded 17 cannabis retail permits.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnocannabis watchlawsuitfresno city council
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
ACLU sues Fresno over homeless encampment ordinance
Brandi Chastain shares how Title IX impacted her sports career
New video details 2020 arrest of man who died in CHP custody
Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
TOP STORIES
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
Madera High student-athlete killed in motorcycle crash: Police
Gov. Newsom proposes $400 rebate for all CA car owners
4 accused of placing credit card skimmers at Clovis ATMs
Reward offered for information on suspect in Sophia Mason's death
Early fire season a concern as Valley temperatures increase
Man stabbed as group tries to steal his bike in central Fresno
Show More
Armed suspect robs 7-Eleven store in east central Fresno
Potential cost for independent audit into Fresno councilmembers funds
1 arrested in connection to armed robberies at Tulare Outlets
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders for arms to fight Russia
Fresno County prosecutor charged with misdemeanor he doesn't remember
More TOP STORIES News