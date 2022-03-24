Judge denies cannabis business's lawsuit against Fresno, licensing can resume

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cannabis licensing can resume in Fresno after a judge denied an applicant's lawsuit against the city.Perfect Union planned to turn a former children's dance studio on Minarets just off Blackstone Avenue into a cannabis retail business.It was one of nearly 100 applicants for licenses from the city of Fresno but was left out when that number was cut to 21.Perfect Union had claimed the application process was far from perfect before their motion was denied.The city has awarded 17 cannabis retail permits.