1 person dead after car crash in Coarsegold

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly crash occurred in Coarsegold Sunday morning after investigators say a driver over-corrected on a turn and crashed into trees.

CHP says the accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Highway 41 at Morava Road.

The vehicle reportedly landed on its side and started smoking after the accident.

Emergency teams arrived at the scene and pronounced the crash victim dead.

CHP has not said how many people were inside the vehicle that crashed or if anyone else was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coarsegoldcar accidentcoarsegold
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News