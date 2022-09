Man hospitalized after crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 31-year-old man suffered major injuries when his Ford SUV collided with Chevy SUV in Fresno County on Monday.

The crash happened at Jensen and Brawley.

The California Highway Patrol says the Chevy driver, a 29-year-old woman, failed to stop at a stop sign and the Ford SUV, which had the right of way, smashed into the driver's side of the Chevy.

The Chevy driver had minor to moderate injuries. A male passenger also suffered minor injuries.