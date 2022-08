Woman killed after crashing into pole in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed after a crash in Fresno County early Sunday morning.

CHP officers say the driver in her early 20's died when she crashed into a pole around 1:30 Sunday morning on Bullard and San Diego. That's just west of Highway 33.

Officers say they're still investigating how and when the crash happened because 911 callers only reported seeing the damaged car after the crash.