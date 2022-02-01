crash

1 hospitalized after car crashes into embankment in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say foggy conditions may have caused a driver to crash into an embankment in northwest Fresno on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 am on Hayes Avenue at Shaw.

Investigators say the man driving blew through the stop sign and hit the embankment of an empty canal. The car landed on its side.

Fire crews had to help extricate the driver, who was unconscious. He was taken to a local hospital. Officials say his injuries were not life-threatening.

A man in the passenger's seat was able to get with only a complaint of pain.

Officers have not determined whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

