WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man killed after crashing into garbage truck in SE Fresno and careening into front lawn of home: PD

KFSN logo
1 hour ago
EMBED <>More Videos

A man has died after a car crash involving a garbage truck in southeast Fresno Thursday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a car crash involving a garbage truck in southeast Fresno Thursday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 9 am near Chestnut and Lane.

Officers say the man in a white Buick was speeding west on Lane and collided with the front of the garbage truck. The car then spun out and ended up on the front lawn of a home.

Police believe the man died immediately.

Residents were inside the home when the crash happened, but no one was injured.

The driver of the garbage truck suffered minor injuries but did not need to be hospitalized.

The man killed has not been identified.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Fresno car crash