Man killed after crashing into garbage truck in SE Fresno and careening into front lawn of home: PD

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a car crash involving a garbage truck in southeast Fresno Thursday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 9 am near Chestnut and Lane.

Officers say the man in a white Buick was speeding west on Lane and collided with the front of the garbage truck. The car then spun out and ended up on the front lawn of a home.

Police believe the man died immediately.

Residents were inside the home when the crash happened, but no one was injured.

The driver of the garbage truck suffered minor injuries but did not need to be hospitalized.

The man killed has not been identified.