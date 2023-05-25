Traffic study to help make problem intersections safer in Fresno

An increase in car crashes and pedestrians being hit and killed has Fresno leaders taking steps to make the streets safer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An increase in car crashes and pedestrians being hit and killed has Fresno leaders taking steps to make the streets safer.

The mayor's office, council members, and police are teaming up to find solutions.

With wide sidewalks and parks nearby people who live on West Audubon Drive say they would love to spend more time out in their neighborhood, but speeders and distracted drivers keep them on edge.

"For us to walk across the street as of today, there are no crosswalks between Nees Avenue and Friant," said Dan Morrow, who lives on West Audubon Drive. "Not one crosswalk. That should be done immediately."

Morrow has lived on the street for 10 years. In that time he said he's attended council meetings, pushed for changes to the intersection, and heard promises of improvements as council members come in and out of office.

"We're getting through, but the bureaucracy and the red tape just takes so long," said Morrow.

Councilmember Mike Karbassi often speaks of safety on the roads. Making the Del Mar and West Audubon Drive intersection safer was one of his campaign promises.

"Thanks to a partnership with our Public Works Department, funding from the San Joaquin River Conservancy there will be three crosswalks and a traffic signal right here at this intersection," said Karbassi.

Karbassi says changes to intersections wouldn't be possible without the city council, the mayor's office, and Fresno police creating a united front.

On Thursday, the council is set to vote on a resolution for public works to conduct a study to identify the 10 most dangerous intersections in the city and offer solutions, such as speed radar signs and red light cameras and enforcement.

"Identifying those areas that are more dangerous than others or have a higher rate of collisions, higher rate of traffic violations and focusing on those areas, but also educating our public," said Chief Paco Balderrama, Fresno Police.

Balderrama called traffic deaths in the city alarming.

He said there have been 20 this year, which is twice the amount caused by homicides.

The intersection study will take 75 days and then public works will present the data to the city council.

The project to install crosswalks and a traffic signal here at Del Mar and Audubon will go up for bid now. Karbassi said the city hopes to have those installed here in the next year.