LOS ANGELES -- Two people were killed in a crash that left a vehicle crumpled around a tree in Los Angeles County in southern California on Wednesday, officials say.The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Baldwin Park Boulevard at La Rica Avenue.Authorities say two people were pronounced dead at the scene.Another vehicle was also involved in the collision.Video from the scene shows the vehicle crumpled in half and folded around a tree.The cause of the crash was under investigation.