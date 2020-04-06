jobs

FedEx hiring for 600 positions in California to meet demand during COVID-19 outbreak

Shutterstock

FedEx looking to fill 600 positions at its warehouse in Tracy to meet increased delivery demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it is hiring package handlers to help organize deliveries for shipment. Wages start at $15 an hour and include a range of benefits.

Employees will also receive discounts on their cell phone service, groceries and car purchases, officials added.

Interested applicants must be 18 or older. For more information on how to apply, click here.
JOBS
