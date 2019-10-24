Careers

Macy's to hold national holiday hiring event Thursday

Looking for a holiday hustle? Macy's plans to hire about 80,000 seasonal employees.

The company is holding a national hiring event for seasonal workers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24. The events will take place at all stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

Macy's, Inc. is offering full-time, part-time and flexible positions at Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores, as they expect a busy holiday shopping season.

If you can't make it to a hiring event on Thursday, Macy's, Inc. is offering phone interviews for online applicants. Candidates can apply and discover opportunities 24/7 nationwide by visiting macysJOBS.com or bloomingdalesJOBS.com.

According to Macy's, Inc., approximately one third of Macy's store leadership colleagues started their Macy's careers during the holiday season.

To find a Macy's near you click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersholidayjob fairmacy'sjobs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
Clovis sued for allegedly not providing enough affordable housing
Thieves steal cross from Merced boy's memorial site
New scrutiny for closed investigation into deadly Fresno police shooting
Fresno city leaders want more say on who can open weed shops
Visalia child starvation case: Closing statements to begin
Show More
New Fresno initiative targets human trafficking
Merced High students may have been exposed to TB
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
More TOP STORIES News