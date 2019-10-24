Macy's to hold national holiday hiring event Thursday

Looking for a holiday hustle? Macy's plans to hire about 80,000 seasonal employees.
The company is holding a national hiring event for seasonal workers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24. The events will take place at all stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.
Macy's, Inc. is offering full-time, part-time and flexible positions at Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores, as they expect a busy holiday shopping season.
If you can't make it to a hiring event on Thursday, Macy's, Inc. is offering phone interviews for online applicants. Candidates can apply and discover opportunities 24/7 nationwide by visiting macysJOBS.com or bloomingdalesJOBS.com.
According to Macy's, Inc., approximately one third of Macy's store leadership colleagues started their Macy's careers during the holiday season.
