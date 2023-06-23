If you or someone you know is caring for someone suffering from dementia, there's a valuable resource coming up in Fresno.

Alzheimer's Caregiver and Wellness Conference in Spanish to be held in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you or someone you know is caring for someone suffering from dementia, there's a valuable resource coming up in Fresno.

The Alzheimer's Association, UCSF Fresno, and the Valley Caregiver Resource Center are teaming up to host a wellness conference in Spanish.

The free event will be Saturday, June 24th from 8 am until noon at UCSF Fresno in Downtown Fresno.

Topics include how to prevent dementia, treatment for Alzheimer's, and how to improve the quality of life of patients.

Action News Anchor Graciela Moreno will be emceeing this event.

To sign up, click here.