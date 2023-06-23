WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Alzheimer's Caregiver and Wellness Conference in Spanish to be held in Fresno

KFSN logo
Friday, June 23, 2023 12:09AM
Alzheimer's Caregiver and Wellness Conference in Spanish to be held in Fresno
EMBED <>More Videos

If you or someone you know is caring for someone suffering from dementia, there's a valuable resource coming up in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you or someone you know is caring for someone suffering from dementia, there's a valuable resource coming up in Fresno.

The Alzheimer's Association, UCSF Fresno, and the Valley Caregiver Resource Center are teaming up to host a wellness conference in Spanish.

The free event will be Saturday, June 24th from 8 am until noon at UCSF Fresno in Downtown Fresno.

Topics include how to prevent dementia, treatment for Alzheimer's, and how to improve the quality of life of patients.

Action News Anchor Graciela Moreno will be emceeing this event.

To sign up, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW