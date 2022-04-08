'Caring cradle' donated to Reedley Birth Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley woman is taking action to support parents going through the unthinkable -- mourning their baby at the hospital.Thursday, Project Loreal and its partners donated a "caring cradle" to the Reedley Birth Center.The device gives families more time with a baby who has died.For many mothers, we're told they often need that extra time with their baby to say goodbye.For project founder Lorena Tapia, this donation is personal.Her baby Loreal was stillborn, forcing her to deal with the trauma and sadness.She knows how isolating grief can be for women which motivated her to share her story.This caring cradle is the first one in the Central Valley"Project Loreal" also provides memory boxes containing keepsakes and mementos to help mothers process their emotions and give them community resources.