Bulldog Breakdown: Cavinders ink new NIL deal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Haley and Hanna Cavinder signed a deal that's getting national attention.The pair signed the first-ever name, image, and likeness deal over the summerThis deal is a first-of-its-kind and a partnership with a pair of former Bulldog cross-country runners.The twins were given a 25% ownership share and a seat on the board of directors for the new company Baseline Sports.Action News caught up with the founders of Baseline Sports to go over their deal with the Cavinder twins, how it came about, and some of the unique challenges they face in partnering with college athletes.